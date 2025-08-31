Leagues Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming Online in India: Inter Miami will be playing Seattle Sounders in the League Cup final, the second time the club has made it to the summit clash in three years. Miami won the title in 2023 and Javier Mascherano will hope his side can repeat this feat as they gear up for a high-octane clash. The club defeated Orlando City convincingly by a 3-1 margin in the semis. Opponents Seattle Sounders are no pushovers, though, with them being the best side in the competition so far, with wins in every game. The kind of dominance they have enjoyed makes up for a feisty game in hand. Seattle Sounders versus Inter Miami starts at 5:30 AM IST. Lionel Messi to Retire? Inter Miami Star Drops Massive Hint Ahead of Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match.

Jordan Morris has been ruled out of the game for the Seattle Sounders due to a shoulder injury. Joao Paula and Paul Arriola will all undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the clash. Osaze De Rosario is a key player in the attack for the team and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet. Jackson Ragen and Yeimar Gómez Andrade will form the defensive partnership in the backline.

Lionel Messi is the big game player for Inter Miami and he has been in excellent form for them this campaign. Jordi Alba has a knee problem and is a major doubt for this game, but Allen Obando is all set to return. Sergio Busquets will pair up with Rodrigo de Paul in central midfield and this is where their strength lies. Luis Suarez will feature as the lone striker up top. Lionel Messi’s Brace Takes Inter Miami CF to Leagues Cup 2025 Final With Comeback Win Over Orlando City SC.

Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami, Leagues Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami Date Monday, September 1 Time 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming)

When is Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami, Leagues Cup 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami are set to square off against Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup 2025 final on Monday, September 1. The Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami match will be played at Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington and it will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Inter Miami Standings: Check Lionel Messi-Led Team's Position on MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Points Table.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami, Leagues Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the Leagues Cup 2025 in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami match live on any TV channel in India. For the Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami Leagues Cup 2025 final online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami, Leagues Cup 2025 Football Match?

Although the Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami Leagues Cup 2025 final live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami live streaming online on Apple TV, but they would need to have an MLS season pass. It will be a fascinating battle between two in-form sides, with Inter Miami claiming the win at the very end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2025 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).