Sergio Aguero is leaving Manchester City after being with the club for about a decade and his club has planned a huge felicitation ceremony for the Argentine. The official account Manchester City read that Aguero will be felicitated after the game against Everton on Sunday as the fans make a comeback into the stadium. The Argentine will be reportedly joining Lionel Messi at Barcelona as the Catalans have already sealed a deal with the EPL club. It is further reported that Barcelona will conduct Sergio's medical tests after the Champions League 2020-21 finals between Manchester City and Chelsea. Sergio Aguero to Leave Manchester City: Top Clubs Who Could Sign Argentine Striker in Summer.

Team Manchester City will be given the EPL 2020-21 trophy at the final whistle of the match against Everton and then there will be a lap of honour to thank the fans for the kind of support that they rendered to the club. "There will then be a special farewell ceremony honouring Sergio’s enormous contribution to the Club over the past decade. It promises to be an emotional and unforgettable moment – and the Club is keen to ensure supporters get the chance to play their own part in saying the fondest of farewells to Kun," read the tweet by City.

🚨 Don't miss it! 🚨 There'll be a @aguerosergiokun farewell at the Etihad on Sunday after the game! 💙 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 20, 2021

Manchester City will be playing the finals in the Champions League 2020-21 on May 29, 2021. The match will be held at the Estádio do Dragao in Portugal.

