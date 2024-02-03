Aston Villa have surprised everyone this season as they are firmly in the race for Champions League under the brilliant management of Unai Emery. Only goal difference keeps them below fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur. Their attacking game in particular has been exciting to watch even for the neutrals. Off late though, their form has dipped a bit with one win in their last five games and including two losses. Opponents Sheffield United are rock bottom and winless in their last five. They have lost a staggering 16 times already and if they do not reverse the slide, they are destined to go down. Sheffield United versus Aston Villa will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 11:00 PM IST. Split Screen Shows Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's Contrasting Reactions During Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Injuries have devoid Chris Basham, John Egan, George Baldock from featuring for Sheffield United while Chris Wilder is suspended. Oliver McBurnie will lead the attack for the home side with James McAtee and Ben Brereton as the conventional wingers. Vinicius Souza in midfield will cut out the opposition passing line and shield the back four.

Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia are long-term absentees for Aston Villa while Jhon Duran is also a few weeks away from a return to first team action. Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby make up the front two for the visitors and the duo will bring their pace and guile in the final third. Douglas Luiz with his Brazilian flair will be at the heart of all attacks with Boubacar Kamara holding fort in the middle.

When is Shefield United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Sheffield United are set to face Aston Villa in a home match in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, February 3. The Shefield United vs Aston Villa match will be played at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England and it starts at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Shows Respect Towards Getafe CF’s Badge, Avoids Walking Over It After La Liga 2023–24 Clash, Video Goes Viral.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Shefield United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Shefield United vs Aston Villa match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Shefield United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Sheffield United vs Aston Villa football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Aston Villa will like to use this game as an opportunity to kick-start their come back to form and gain three crucial points.

