Portugal have already booked a place in the Round of 16 but will be keen to make it three wins out of three when they take on South Korea at the Education City Stadium. The 2016 European champions need a point to top the group but given the kind of form they are in, there are not many teams in the world that would like to play them. After a few hiccups in the win against Ghana, Portugal ticked all boxes in their win against Uruguay. Opponents South Korea on the other hand are without a win so far and need to defeat Portugal to keep their hopes alive. They will also need an Uruguay win against Ghana and a superior goal difference to make it to the next round. Since their fate is now out of their hands, manager Paulo Bento would want his team to play with risks. South Korea versus Portugal will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 8:30 pm IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in South Korea vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in KOR vs POR Line-Up

Hwang Hee-Chan is yet to make an appearance in Qatar for South Korea, and he will be hoping to be fit in time for the Portugal game although it looks difficult. Son Heung-Min has been quiet so far and needs some good service from his midfield to be involved more. Cho Gue-sung will lead the attack for the Asian team with Jeong Woo-Yeong as his strike partner.

Nuno Mendes has been ruled out of the World Cup for Portugal while Cristiano Ronaldo and Danilo Pereira will not feature against South Korea due to fitness issues. Goncalo Ramos will lead the attack for the team, and he will be flanked by Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix. Joao Palhinha will start in the midfield with Ruben Neves as the holding midfielder.

When is South Korea vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The South Korea vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Education City Stadium. The match will be played on December 02, 2022 (Friday) and is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of South Korea vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch South Korea vs Portugal (KOR vs POR), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel. Germany Knocked Out of Group Stage at FIFA World Cup 2022 Despite 4–2 Win Over Costa Rica (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

How to Get Free Live Streaming of South Korea vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the South Korea vs Portugal (KOR vs POR), FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. Portugal has too much quality in their ranks and should secure an easy 1-3 win this evening over South Korea.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2022 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).