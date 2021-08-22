Manchester United take on Southampton in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The SOU vs MUN clash will be played at the St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton on August 22, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Southampton vs Manchester United, EPL 2021-22 clash can scroll down below for details. Manchester United 5-1 Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22: Bruno Fernandes Nets Hat-Trick.

Manchester United started their new season with a sensational home performance against rivals Leeds United, thrashing Marcelo Bielsa’s men 5-1 at Old Trafford with Bruno Fernandes scoring a hat-trick. Meanwhile, Southampton had a game of two halves as after leading against Everton, they conceded three second-half goals to lose the game 3-1. However, the Saints will hope that playing in front of the fans can help them record their first win of the season. Reds Maintain Perfect Start With Dominant Win at Anfield.

When is Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Southampton vs Manchester United match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Anfield in Merseyside. The game will be held on August 21, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Southampton vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Southampton vs Manchester United match on Disney+Hotstar.

