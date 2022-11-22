Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to share an emotional video collage after reaching 500 million followers on the platform. Thanking his fans for their support, the Portugal star posted a video that had some of his most memorable moments so far and while sharing it, he wrote, "My life, career and thoughts, shared with you, always. You are part of my story and together we´ve achieved so much. More than I could dream. In every post, each moment, your support. Thank you!" Ronaldo would be in action in Qatar in what would be his fifth World Cup for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Reaching 500 Million Instagram Followers:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)