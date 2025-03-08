Paris Saint-Germain are running away with the Ligue 1 once again and currently have a 13-point gap at the top over second placed Marseille. The French giants next face Rennes in an away tie and are heading into this fixture on the back of a 0-1 home loss to Liverpool in the Champions League. Manager Luis Enrique knows he will be judged based on how the team fares in Europe, with his predecessors too enjoying domestic dominance and hence he remains a man under a lot of pressure. Opponents Rennes are 11th but have won four out of their last five contests, setting up for a fascinating battle. Rennes versus PSG will be streamed on the GXR World website from 9:30 PM IST. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Ten-Man Barcelona Beat Benfica, Liverpool Stun PSG in First Leg of Round of 16 Matches.

Alidu Seidu and Dogan Alemdar are long-term absentees for Rennes and will miss out while Andres Gomez is set to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the tie. Djaoui Cisse is suspended and is another notable absentee for the home side. Anthony Rouault, Lilian Brassier, and Jeremy Jacquet form the three-man backline for the hosts with Seko Fofana as the anchor man in midfield. Ludovic Blas and Arnaud Kalimuendo will lead the strike force in the final third.

Ousmane Dembele is the in-form player in attack for PSG and his link up play with Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos will make up for interesting viewing. Warren Zaire-Emery, Joao Neves, and Desire Doue should form the midfield three and the trio will determine the tempo of the PSG gameplay. Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Credits ‘Hard Work’ to Team’s Current Success, Quotes NBA Legend Michael Jordan Assessing Team’s Win Against PSG in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match.

When is Stade Rennais vs PSG, Ligue 1 2024-25 Football Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

PSG take on Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 2024-25 on Saturday, March 8. The Stade Rennais vs PSG match will be played at the Roazhon Park in Brittany, France and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Stade Rennais vs PSG, Ligue 1 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately for fans in India, they will not have any live telecast viewing options for Ligue 1 2024-25 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. For Stade Rennais vs PSG online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Stade Rennais vs PSG, Ligue 1 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR World is the official streaming partner of the Ligue 1 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Stade Rennais vs PSG live streaming on the GXR World website for free. Expect a proper contest with both sides creating openings in the game. PSG should find a way to secure a 1-2 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2025 08:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).