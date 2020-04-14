This Day, That Year: When Liverpool Staged Dramatic Anfield Comeback Against Borussia Dortmund in 2016 (Watch Video Highlights)

Dejan Lovern Celebrates (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Anfield is one of the toughest ground for an away team to play on European Nights and Liverpool have produced some of the most spectacular results in the stadium. Rewind four years ago, to the same day (April 14, 2016), Jurgen Klopp’s men staged one of the most dramatic comebacks ever seen to overcome Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. This was the German managers first year in charge of the Merseyside club and this game was the indication of the things to come. Wayne Rooney Believes Current Season Should Be Finished, Says Liverpool Deserve the Premier League 2019-20 Title.

The Premier League team were confident of making it to the semi-finals after a 1-1 result in the reverse tie thanks to Divock Origi. But the Reds were stunned in their own backyard after just five minutes into the game as Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave visitors the lead. Soon after that, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it 2-0 for Dortmund just inside the opening ten minutes. UEFA Champions League to Start in August With Matches Played Behind Closed Doors at Neutral Venues.

With a two-goal deficit, Reds came out with a purpose and three minutes into the second-half Divock Origi pulled one back for the home side. But Liverpool were once again pegged back as Marco Reus restored the Germans advantage just before the hour mark.

Watch Highlights

Dortmund missed several opportunities as Liverpool began to grow into the game and Philippe Coutinho halved the deficit with a brilliant goal. Jurgen Klopp's men continued to put pressure and were rewarded with an equaliser in the 77th minute through Mamadou Sakho and were on their way to achieve something remarkable.

In the final seconds of the game, Dejan Lovern rose highest to head in a James Milner cross at the far post in front of the Kop, to spark chaotic celebrations at Anfield and seal one of the most unthinkable victories in Europa League history.