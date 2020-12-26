Football in recent years has seen some record-breaking transfers as teams have splashed the cash to get their desired players. However, the year 2020, has been unlike any other as the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have seen teams restraining themselves from spending a huge sum of money in the transfer window. However, despite that, there were some big-name players exchanging clubs so we take a look at high-profile football transfers of 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the sport in more ways than one as apart from football coming to a temporary halt and matches being played without fans, the virus had a huge impact on the financial condition of several clubs. Teams were reluctant to pay huge amounts but in spite of that, we saw some of the biggest superstars in world football switch teams.

Top 5 High-Profile Transfers of 2020

5. Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea)

The German star is the biggest transfer during the summer window of the 2020-21 season. Chelsea bought the 21-year-old from Bayer Leverkusen for a transfer fee of £75.8 million. Though Havertz has struggled in the early part of the season, the player has shown enough quality to become a superstar at the London club in years to come.

4. Leroy Sane (Manchester City to Bayern Munich)

The 24-year-old was one of the biggest football stars to change clubs over the summer. Bayern Munich signed the winger for a reported fee of €50 million from Manchester City. Leroy Sane had struggled with injury the previous campaign but was a top target for the Bavarians, which they got without much fight.

3. Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich to Liverpool)

Thiago Alcantara achieved everything possible at Bayern Munich and moved to Liverpool over the summer in search of new targets. The Spaniard’s signing showcased a change in transfer approach by the Reds, going from potential superstars to one of the best midfielders in the world. The Premier League champions signed him for a fee of $26 Million.

2. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP to Manchester United)

The arrival of Portuguese has transformed Manchester United as the club are now looking like a top team once again. The 26-year-old arrived into the Premier League for a reported fee of around €55 million in January of this year and since has been one of the best players in the league.

1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy to AC Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return to AC Milan is likely to go down as one of the best transfers in the club's recent history. The 39-year-old arrived on a free transfer from LA Galaxy at the start of the year. AC Milan have emerged once again as the title contenders in Serie A and the Swedish striker has been one of the leading scorers in the Italian league this year.

