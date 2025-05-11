Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United in the finals of the Europa League and it is a glorious opportunity for them to win a title and also secure a place in the Champions League. They are currently 16th in the Premier League and hence their tie against Crystal Palace this evening lacks significance. Spurs are 16th with 38 points from 35 games played and with no threat of relegation, they will try and give the fringe players a chance in the remaining league fixtures. Opponent Crystal Palace are 12th and winless in their last five games. They will need to do well to put up a resistance here.Premier League 2024-25: Manchester City Drop Crucial Points as Southampton Hold Pep Guardiola's Men for Goalless Draw.

James Maddison and skipper Son Heung-min are on the sidelines and join Radu Dragusin and Lucas Bergvall on the injury list. Brennan Johnson and Mathys Tel will be deployed on the flanks with Dominic Solanke as the central striker. Dejan Kulusevski lines up as the secondary striker for the home team.

Crystal Palace absentee list includes Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure while the other players are fit and available. Will Hughes and Adam Wharton will provide the defensive cover in midfield with Jean-Philippe Mateta as the central striker. Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr will use their pace to create chances from out wide.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

UEFA Europa League finalists Tottenham Hotspur will host Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, May 11. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace EPL 2024-25 match will be played at Tottenham Stadium and begin at 6:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Bodo/Glimt 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Dominic Solanke, Pedro Porro Find Net As Ange Postecoglou's Men Qualify For UEL Final

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Spurs vs Crystal Palace online viewing options are listed below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Tottenham Hotspur at home should create enough chances to claim a routine win.

