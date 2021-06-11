Google Doodle has a colourful gift for all football lovers. The artwork on Google shows a football stadium, with a referee, a whistle a windmill surrounded by buildings. When you click on Google Doodle, it leads you to the schedule of the page of Euro 2020. Also, it wishes good luck to all the countries participating in the tournament. The European Championship is all set to begin today with the match between Turkey and Italy. The first match of the Euro 2020 will be held at the Stadio Olimpico. The teams are divided into six groups- A, B, C, D, E, F, G. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

This is the first time since 60 years that the European Championship will be held in 11 different countries. The Euro 2020 will have about 51 games in all. The tournament was supposed to be hosted last year. But it was due to the outspread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Euro 2020 is held every four years. The matches will have a limited number of people in the match. Although Denmark has lifted mask restrictions from the people. The country will allow the occupancy of 25,000 people instead of 16,000 in Copenhagen.

Now, let's have a look at the Google Doodle below:

Euro 2020 Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

The Euro 2020 was won by Cristiano Ronaldo's team Portugal. The team is surely looking forward to replicating these performances this time as well. The team is placed in Group F.

