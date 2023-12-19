Manchester City will be looking to shift their focus from their woeful displays in the English Premier League off late, when they take on the Urawa Reds in the FIFA Club World Cup. The game is set to take place at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Pep Guardiola has seen his team regress after the highs of last season, when it won the treble. It will be the first time in the history of the club that they feature in the competition which is special. Urawa Reds defeated Leon in their second-round game here and the Japanese outfit will hope to put up a fight against the Kings of Europe. Urawa Reds versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Eurosport network from 11:30 PM IST. Kevin De Bruyne Back in Training Ahead of Manchester City vs Urawa Red Diamonds FIFA Club World Cup 2023 Semi-Final (See Pics).

Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku did not feature against Crystal Palace and are a major doubt for Manchester City heading into the contest. Kevin de Bruyne is a long-term absentee for the English giants and his absence has been felt in recent games. Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic should get a chance in midfield while Julian Alvarez leads the attack. Bernardo Silva is a floater in the attacking third, looking to carve out openings for his forward line.

Takahiro Akimoto, Takahiro Sekine, Tomoaki Okubo are all ruled out of the clash for Urawa Reds due to the injuries sustained in the last match. Hiroki Sakai is set to be given a place in the starting eleven and the former Marseille man’s big match experience should come in handy. Jose Kante is playing his final few games for the club and he will be hoping to bow out on a high.

When is Urawa Red vs Manchester City FIFA Club World Cup 2023 Football Match?

Manchester City will be clashing with Urawa Red in the FIFA World Cup 2023 Semifinal on Tuesday, December 19. The game will begin at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi Shares Throwback Pictures to Celebrate First Anniversary of Argentina’s Thrilling 2022 FIFA World Cup-Winning Campaign in Qatar.

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Urawa Red vs Manchester City FIFA Club World Cup 2023 Football Match?

Eurosport Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023. The important match between Urawa Red vs Manchester City will be telecasted live on Eurosport India channel on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Urawa Red vs Manchester City FIFA Club World Cup 2023 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Urawa Red vs Manchester City FIFA Club World Cup 2023 match on the FanCode app and website with a pass. Manchester City should dominate this game and it will not be a surprise if they score a few goals here.

