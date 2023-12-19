Manchester City captain and star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is working his way back to full fitness after a long injury lay-off. He played just 23 minutes in the Premier League 2023-24 season, before being sidelined by a serious hamstring injury, that required surgery. The Belgian star is not expected to play in the upcoming Club World Cup semifinal fixture against Urawa Reds, but his early return is certainly great news for Pep Guardiola’s side, who dropped some crucial points in the recent league games. UCL 2023-24 Round of 16 Draw Results: Barcelona Drawn Against Napoli, Champions Manchester City to Face Copenhagen (See Fixtures).

Kevin De Brune Training With Manchester City in Saudi Arabia

Things you love to see! ✨ pic.twitter.com/uQqKxBI3tz — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 18, 2023

Watch Video

Look who it is 🤩@KevinDeBruyne returns to training for our session in Saudi 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PqtZ55HaUs — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 18, 2023

