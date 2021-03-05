Budweiser India has started with the campaign in India where the company gives me a chance to the fans to win a chance to meet Lionel Messi. The company has posted huge artworks of Lionel Messi and asked the fans to guess the location of the artwork and the winners will get a chance to meet the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. The official account of Budweiser India, posted the artworks on their official social media account and the caption of the snaps read, “Get ready for the #MESSIMAGICININDIA! Guess where he is, tags a friend you’d want to meet him with, and stand a chance to win a signed #Messi jersey!.” Budweiser to Send 644 Beer Bottles to 160 Goalkeepers Lionel Messi Scored Against in His Career.

The company also urged the fans to go ahead and comment with the location. The fans also did not disappoint the company and have responded in huge numbers and the tweet has more than 1,900 likes and over 1,100 retweets. Needless to say that the fans are quite excited about the offer and have responded to the same. Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Budweiser India below.

Tweet:

BIG NEWS!!! Get ready for the #MESSIMAGICININDIA! Guess where he is, tag a friend you’d want to meet him with, and stand a chance to win a signed #Messi jersey! Go ahead and comment below! pic.twitter.com/IFN0wD00Pc — Budweiser India (@BudweiserIndia) March 5, 2021

Another tweet:

Here’s to celebrating the #GOAT. Check out the Murals on Insider. Book your slot https://t.co/8TzGC1cYpg, take the journey to Greatness and stand a chance to watch Messi live and win assured rewards!#BeAking #PathOfGreatness #MessiMagicInIndia — Budweiser India (@BudweiserIndia) March 5, 2021

Prior to this, Budweiser had sent beers to all the goalkeepers to commemorate each of Messi's goals for Barcelona. The beers were sent to 160 goalkeepers.

