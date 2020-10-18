Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Oct 18 (AP) Schalke has apologized for its fans' racist abuse of Borussia Dortmund youth player Youssoufa Moukoko during a match between the rival clubs' under-19 sides on Sunday.

“Derby emotions aside, we completely condemn and oppose such insults,” Schalke said on Twitter.

In a tweet with the hashtag “NoToRacism,” the club said its supporter relations department “will take the necessary measures.”

The 15-year-old Moukoko, who is Black, will be eligible for Dortmund's senior team when he turns 16 on Nov. 20. He scored a hat trick in the under-19s' 3-2 Ruhr derby win on Sunday.

It was his third hat trick in three competitive games after a 3-0 cup win against SV Wehen Wiesbaden and 5-0 league win at Preußen Münster.

Kicker magazine reported that some Schalke fans directed “nasty insults” at Moukoko after he scored his third goal from distance against their side in the 63rd minute. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)