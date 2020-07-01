EPL Free Live Streaming Online: A mid-week London derby between West Ham United and Chelsea has the potential to change the discourse at both ends of the spectrum of the English Premier League points table. Frank Lampard’s Chelsea have won all their games since the restart of the league and more notably beat Manchester City in their last encounter. A win tonight should tighten their grip on the 4th spot in the rankings and spell trouble for Hammers. West Ham United are just a place above the drop zone and need a strong upheaval in form in the closing stages of the campaign to survive relegation. WHU vs CHE Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for West Ham United vs Chelsea Football Match.

West Ham United are sweating on the fitness of full back Arthur Masuaku who will likely undergo a late fitness test to determine if he has recovered from an ankle injury. Robert Snodgrass and Sebastien Haller are definitely out though with fitness problems. Mark Noble and Declan Rice are formidable players in the Hammer’s midfield and will provide dynamism to their game. Michail Antonio is a big physical presence in the home team’s frontline but needs good service from his midfield.

Christian Pulisic felt tightness in his calf against Leicester City in the FA Cup and the USA international will likely sit out of the contest. Olivier Giroud could be deployed in the playing eleven to partner Mason Mount and Willian. Ross Barkley is pushing for a start in the midfield but with competition for places high in the Blues squad, the England international will have to settle for a place on the bench. Arsenal vs Norwich City, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

When is West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

West Ham United vs Chelsea clash in Premier League 2019-20 will be played at London Stadium on July 02, 2020 (Wednesday mid-night). The game has a scheduled time of 12:45 am IST

How to Watch Live Telecast of West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match on TV?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster of Premier League 2019-20 in India, West Ham United vs Chelsea will be telecasted live on Star channels. Fans can tune into Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to catch the action.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

As Star Sports is the official broadcaster, their streaming partner Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming the game live on OTT platforms. Fans can visit either Disney+ Hotstar website or Disney+ Hotstar app to watch West Ham United vs Chelsea in Premier League 2019-20. Chelsea are playing well at the moment while it is the complete opposite for West Ham United. An away win looks the most probable result tonight.

