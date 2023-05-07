Manchester United will be looking to secure a much-needed win in the English Premier League when they take on West Ham United at the London Stadium. The Red Devils have regressed at the wrong time in the top-four race with Liverpool breathing down their neck. Although they have two games in hand over Liverpool, it is important they make them count and return to the Champions League next season. They created plenty of chances against Brighton but failed to capitalize and ultimately gifted the game to The Seagulls. Opponents West Ham United are 15th in the table, just four points from the drop zone and will be preparing for a tough battle this evening. West Ham United versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Urawa Red Diamonds Clinch Asian Champions League 2022 Title, Defeat Al-Hilal 1–0 (Aggregate 2–1) in Final.

Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal and Gianluca Scamacca are the players missing out for West Ham United while the likes of Neyaf Aguerd, Declan Rice, and Tomas Soucek will all undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the match. Jarrod Bowen is a livewire on the wings and will create plenty of chances against for the hosts. The presence of Michail Antonio should keep the Red Devils’ backline in check.

Marcus Rashford will lead the attack with Anthony Martial dropping to the bench. Jadon Sancho and Antony have an important role to play out wide with Bruno Fernandes the playmaker. Casemiro has dropped levels since coming back from a four-game suspension and United need their main man to get back to his best again.

When is West Ham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

West ham will face Manchester United in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, May 7. The game will take place at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at London Stadium, London.

Where to Get Live Telecast of West Ham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match. Real Madrid Clinch Copa del Rey 2022–23 Title; Defeat Osasuna 2–1 in Final.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of West Ham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Manchester United match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website with a subscription. Manchester United have defeated West Ham United twice in their last two away ties. Expect the visitors to get two breakaway goals to win this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2023 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).