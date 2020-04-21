When Cristiano Ronaldo Angered Fernando Torres During Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Champions League 2017 Semi-Final (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With no live sporting action happening around the globe, the old clips of the sportsmen are going viral on social media. Now, here another video of Cristiano Ronaldo wherein he was frustrated Fernando Torres during Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Champions League 2017. CR7 back then was a part of Real Madrid and the Los Blancos had travelled Vicente Calderon to play the second leg of the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo had already scored a hat-trick and had put the team on 3-0. Atletico Madrid slammed a couple of goals and put the team on 3-2. Cristiano Ronaldo Included by Real Madrid Fans in RMFansEnCasa Campaign (Watch Video).

However, it was Isco Alarcon who slammed a goal and put the team on 4-2. CR7 celebrated this goal in a wild manner and this surely did not go down well with Fernando Torres who came to chirp a few words in Ronaldo’s ears. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen smiling and laughing which further infuriated Torres. The video of the incident went viral on social media and the fans shard it further. Check out the video of the altercation below:

It was widely reported that the Real Madrid star rushed to the crowd and asked them to keep shut. Fernando Torres did not take this lightly and went to the current Juventus forward and called CR7 a clown and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner shot back saying, "Go home, idiot." Real Madrid won the match 4-2.