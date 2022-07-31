Manchester United are set to take on Rayo Vallecano in their final pre-season game on Sunday, July 31. The match would be played at Old Trafford and will begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Red Devils have had a decent pre-season up until the last match against Atletico Madrid, which they not only lost but had a man down too. One of the other areas that have hurt Manchester United in recent times is the current contract situation of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal star had missed all pre-season citing family reasons amidst growing speculations over his Manchester United future. So the big question is-will Ronaldo play for Manchester United in friendly match against Rayo Vallecano? Cristiano Ronaldo Resumes Training With Manchester United Ahead of Rayo Vallecano Friendly Amidst Transfer Rumours

Well, the answer pretty much was given by the man himself a day ago. Commenting on a fan's post on Instagram, Ronaldo wrote, "Sunday the king plays." This practically confirmed his availability for this game. Ronaldo also shared a photo of himself training with his Manchester United teammates. He has been officially confirmed to be part of the squad for this clash. But there's doubt over him finding a place in the starting XI. Having not been around for the whole pre-season, Ronaldo has not trained much with the team.

There have been a lot of questions raised over Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford with him reportedly seeking a way out to play Champions League football. Manchester United are said to have been adamant on not letting the player leave this summer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2022 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).