Al-Nassr will lock horns with Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match on Monday, August 14 at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. It will be the tournament opener for both sides and they would look to kick-start their campaign with a win. Al-Nassr are entering the encounter high in spirits as they played in an exceptional fashion in the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 and grabbed the silverware. 'Extremely Proud' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Helping Al-Nassr Clinch Arab Club Champions Cup For First Time in History With 2-1 Win Over Al-Hilal in Final

In the summit clash of the marquee tournament against Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr's backs were against the wall as they were trailing 1-0 with one player down. However, Al-Nassr skipper Cristiano Ronaldo was up for the challenge and scored two stunning goals to help his team win to clinch their maiden Arab Club Champions Cup title. Al-Nassr would look to ride on the winning momentum and outclass the Al-Ettifaq side in the clash on Monday. Cristiano Ronaldo in Tears While Being Taken Off the Field Due to Injury During Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Final (Watch Video)

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play today in Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 fixture?

Cristiano Ronaldo sustained a knee injury during the second half of the extra time phase of the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 final and was taken off the field. Ronaldo is currently recovering from an injury and the team management is unlikely to risk him for the tournament opener of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. Thus, when Al-Nassr clash with Al-Ettifaq on August 14, the star striker is unlikely to feature for the former side. Sadio Mane would look to show his class in Ronaldo's absence and score goals in Al-Nassr's opening game of the competition.

