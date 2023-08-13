Al-Nassr battled it out against Al-Hilal in the final showdown of the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 on Saturday, August 13. Cristiano Ronaldo produced a sensational performance and scored a brace to lead to side to a historic title win. However, during the second half of extra time, Ronaldo suffered an injury and was stretchered off. The star striker was seen in tears as he was taken off the field. Cristiano Ronaldo's Brace Helps Al-Nassr Beat Al-Hilal 2-1 to Win Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Cristiano Ronaldo in Tears While Being Taken Off Due to Injury During Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Final

Ronaldo stretchered off in an ambulance with a back injury for carrying Al Nassr to their first ever Arab Champions League Cup 🤕🐐pic.twitter.com/v0pHpLREU2 — LLF (@laligafrauds) August 12, 2023

