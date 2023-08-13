Al-Nassr took the stage alongside Al-Hilal in the summit clash of the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 on August 12. Cristiano Ronaldo showed his class and scored a brace to help Al-Nassr win the title for the first time in history. After his heroics, the Al-Nassr skipper took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the epic win. Cristiano Ronaldo's Brace Helps Al-Nassr Beat Al-Hilal 2-1 to Win Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Helping Al-Nassr Clinch Arab Club Champions Cup For First Time in History

Extremely proud to helped the team winning this important trophy for the 1st time! Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement and to my familly and friends for always being by my side! Fantastic support by our fans!This also belongs to you!💛💙 pic.twitter.com/MGDxXc7AD3 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 12, 2023

