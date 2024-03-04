Al-Nassr are currently in a great run of form as they have made it to the quarter-final of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 by beating Al-Feyha 3-0 in aggregate. They defeated Al-Fayha away from home and in the second leg at home Al-Nassr secured another 2-0 victory to get the job done. Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the second leg of the tie, sealing the fate of Al-Feyha and powering Al-Nassr to the quarter-final. The quarter-final tie of the AFC Champions League will see Al-Nassr face UAE club Al-Ain. The continental competition offers Nassr the best chance of silverware this season and the team made a short trip to take on Al-Ain, winners in 2003, in the first leg of the quarterfinal. 'One Year or Two' Georgina Rodriguez Drops Massive Hint On Cristiano Ronaldo's Retirement (Watch Video).

Al-Ain booked their place in the quarter-finals following a dramatic stoppage-time win at home against Uzbekistan’s Nasaf Qarshi. Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will hope to establish a first leg advantage when they take on UAE giants Al-Ain on Monday, with the return fixture scheduled to take place on March 11. Luis Castro's side have a league clash with Al-Raed to attend to in between those continental games as they bid to close the gap on Al-Hilal. Fans eager to know whether Cristiano Ronaldo's suspension has ended and if he will play the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain AFC Champions League 2023-24 match, read more.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023–24 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo will be featuring in the starting XI of Al-Nassr against Al-Ain. The 39-year-old goal-scoring machine will be making his return to the field after an one game suspension in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended for one match after he made an obscene gesture during the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match against Al-Shabab. This came after Al-Shabab fans were chanting 'Messi' again and again. The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) announced the ban on their social media page. From Disappointment to Joy, Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Variety of Emotions As He Attends Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem Match From Stands Due to Suspension (See Pic and Videos).

Ronaldo refuted any chances for any fitness issues as he sent an ominous message to Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League opponents on Instagram which suggests he is raring to get back on the pitch and add to his haul of 34 goals across all competitions in 2023-24. "Ready for tomorrow" the former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker wrote.

