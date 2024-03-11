Al-Nassr will return to AFC Champions League action following their recent shocking loss in the Saudi Pro league game. This would be the second leg of the fixture. Al Nassr, led by football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, faces a pivotal encounter against Al-Ain, where the visitors of today’s match hold a one-goal advantage in the fixture. Soufiane Rahimi scored the match’s only goal right before half-time in the 44th minute for the Al-Ain team. Returning from a suspension, Cristiano Ronaldo, could not prevent Al-Nassr from losing to Al-Ain in the first leg of their Asian Champions League quarterfinal and now faces a tough challenge to overcome a goal deficit at home. Al-Nassr 1-3 Al-Raed, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Cristiano Ronaldo and Team Stunned at Home (Watch Highlights).

The stakes are high for Ronaldo and his team, as they aim to secure a victory at home to stay in contention for their first-ever Champions League trophy. The Al-Nassr team was undefeated till the quarterfinal stage of the competition and now faces a possible exit if they lose today’s match against Al-Ain. So, fans can expect star man Cristiano Ronaldo to play an important role in the match. Read more about the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo making it to the starting XI of Al-Nassr's side against Al-Ain.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain AFC Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinal Match?

The offensive engine of Al-Nassr's side, Cristiano Ronaldo is already leading the league in both goals scored and assists made this season. He is even amongst the top scorers of the AFC Champions League scorers – guiding his side to the quarterfinal round. After the end of the first leg match, Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro said “We are only halfway through, and while going to the next round is going to be difficult, we still have 90 minutes at home,” – hinting at a strong response from Knights of Najd. With that in mind, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for Al-Nassr in the crucial encounter of the season. Cristiano Ronaldo Completes 1000 Club Appearances, Reaches Milestone During Al Feiha vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match.

Despite the recent loss, Ronaldo even shared a motivational quote “Ready to turn this around” – showing his intentions to be part of every Al-Nassr fixture to win as many titles as possible. CR7 has formed a fierce attacking trio with the likes of Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca. The winner of the tie is guaranteed a semifinal against the Saudi opposition as Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal meet on Tuesday in the second quarterfinal in the western zone. The tournament is divided into two geographic halves until the final

