Al-Nassr will be back in action in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 as they will take on Al-Fayha in their next encounter. Al-Nassr are currently at the top of the table in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 as they have won all six games in the league so far. They had a solid start in the AFC Champions League two as well where they have won two games in a row including one in India without the services of Cristiano Ronaldo. The solid start of the season have kindled a ray of hope in them that they can go all the way to win the title this time and get back there spot in the AFC Champions League Elite as well. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr’s Elimination From King Cup of Champions 2025–26, 40-Year-Old Striker Says ‘We Stand Tall…’ (See Post).

The last game has been disappointing for Al-Nassr as they got knocked out of the Saudi King's Cup following an unfortunate defeat Al-Ittihad. Another time they have lost out on a title due to a slip up and they will not want that when they take on eleventh placed Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26. Al-Nassr will look towards Cristiano Ronaldo once again for providing the edge. So will the fans who want there team to win and for goals, no one is more reliable than an in-form Cristiano Ronaldo. Fans who are eager to know whether Cristiano Ronaldo is fit and if he will feature in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha match, will get the entire information here.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been spotted in training putting his best in full intensity one day ahead of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match at KAl-Awwal Park, King Fahd International Stadium, Saudi Arabia. Only Marcelo Brozovic, Saad Al Nasser and Nawaf Alaqidi are out of the Al-Nassr squad with injury and there has been no reports of Ronaldo suffering any knock. It is very much on the cards that coach Jorge Jesus will keep Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI. ‘Always Hungry for More!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring 950 Goals and Al-Nassr’s Win Over Al-Hazem in Saudi Pro League 2025–26 (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Trains Ahead of Al-Fayha Clash

All eyes on tomorrow’s match 👀 pic.twitter.com/d79UTTr7FH — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) October 31, 2025

Ronaldo has been on a roll this season in Saudi Pro League 2025-26, scoring six goals and getting one assist in six appearances for the Riyadh-based club, and remains a crucial cog in the playing XI for Jesus. He has also scored the 950th goal of his career and is well on course to 1000 career goals.

