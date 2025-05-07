As Al-Nassr gear up to take on Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25, there remains a big question: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the contest? The 40-year-old had started for Al-Nassr in their AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 semi-final against Kawasaki Frontale but was unable to make much of an impact, with the Saudi Pro League side going down 2-3 in a closely-contested encounter. Al-Nassr looks set to have a trophy-less season and the best that the Knights of Najd can do from here on is to win all their remaining matches in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 and hope other results go their way as they eye the domestic title. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Son Cristiano Jr After He Earns Call-Up to Portugal U-15 Football Team, Al-Nassr Star Says 'Proud of You' (See Instagram Stories).

Currently sitting third behind leaders Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, a win for Al-Nassr will push them to the second spot (should Al-Hilal lose against Al-Raed) and also boost their confidence ahead of their remaining matches. In terms of individual performance, Cristiano Ronaldo has had a good season in the Saudi Pro League. The star forward tops the goal-scoring charts with 23 goals to his name and he will be keen on adding more to that tally. ‘Sometimes the Dream Has To Wait’, Cristiano Ronaldo Pens Emotional Post After Al-Nassr Gets Knocked Out of AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Al-Nassr would look to put behind the disappointment of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 and give their best against Al-Ittihad. In all likelihood, Cristiano Ronaldo will play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh. Not only that, but Cristiano Ronaldo will also likely be part of Al-Nassr's starting XI and he will be key if the Knights of Najd eventually go on to beat Al-Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With Al-Nassr Teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo was also spotted training with his Al-Nassr teammates and he will aim to put his best foot forward against a tough opposition. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad clash will also offer fans a chance to watch Cristiano Ronaldo take on his former Real Madrid teammate in Karim Benzema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2025 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).