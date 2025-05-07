Cristiano Ronaldo and his son (left) and his message for him after his selection in Portugal's U-15 team (Photo credit: Instagram @portugal and @cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo was certainly a 'proud' father after his eldest son earned a maiden call-up to the Portugal U-15 football team for the Vlatko Markovic youth tournament in Croatia. Cristiano dos Santos is set to get his first experience of international football and his father was pretty delighted about the fact. Taking to Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a screenshot of the official release that mentioned the selection of his son into the Portugal U-15 team and wrote in Portuguese, "Orgulho em ti, Filho!" which in English, means, "Proud of you, son.". The 40-year-old, in another story, also re-shared a picture of himself and his son posted by the Portugal national football team's Instagram account. ‘Sometimes the Dream Has To Wait’, Cristiano Ronaldo Pens Emotional Post After Al-Nassr Gets Knocked Out of AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25.

Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Son on Instagram

🚨🇵🇹 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Cristiano Ronaldo's son has been called up to the Portugal youth team: "Proud of you my son." 👶❤️ pic.twitter.com/7DV1DqK5g8 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) May 6, 2025

'Proud of You My Son' Writes Cristiano Ronaldo

(Source: Instagram)

Screenshot of Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram Story

(Source: Instagram)

