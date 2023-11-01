Cristiano Ronaldo did not look very pleased when fans chanted Lionel Messi's name at him during Al-Nassr's 1-0 victory over Al-Ettifaq in King's Cup 2023-24 on October 31. The Portugal star was seen gesturing to the fans asking them to be quiet and even signalled them to calm down with his hand. Ronaldo later went on to celebrate in front of the fans as Al-Nassr emerged victorious, riding on a late goal by Sadio Mane. Messi earlier won an eighth Ballon d'Or title in a glittering ceremony held in Paris. The Inter Miami star fended off competition from Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to win one of the most prestigious awards in football. Al-Nassr 1-0 Al-Ettifaq, King's Cup 2023-24: Sadio Mane's Solitary Goal In Extra Time Helps Al-Nassr Enter Quarterfinals.

Watch Video:

رونالدو & مشجعي الاتفاق 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6Zz6SFRJu7 — علي العنزي (@Ali_alabdallh) October 31, 2023

