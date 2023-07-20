Al-Nassr had a reality check of sorts when they were thumped 5-0 by La Liga side Celta Vigo which undid the majority of the confidence they had gained by winning two previous friendly matches. The beauty of pre-season games is not much can be deciphered from the performances, but with Saudi Arabia gaining prominence as the new centre of football, these results do raise the alarm. Next up for them is a match against SL Benfica, which will be a massive challenge again. Benfica won their domestic league last campaign by the narrowest of margins and defending the title will be on their agenda this season. SL Benfica versus Al-Nassr starts at 1:00 am IST. 'La Liga Has Lost Quality' Cristiano Ronaldo Talks Up Saudi Football Despite Heavy Defeat to Celta Vigo.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the key man up front for Al-Nassr and despite losing pace in his game, he continues to be a fantastic finisher. Marcelo Brozovic will be hoping to have an impact in midfield alongside Seko Fofana, who has joined from French club Lens. Talisca is the chief playmaker in the team and his role will occupy the space behind Cristiano Ronaldo and also gear up as a second striker at times.

Benfica have re-signed Angel Di Maria and his presence in the attack will boost Benfica’s forward play. Orkun Kokcu is one player that likes to dictate the tempo of the team and he is likely to feature for the entirety of the game. Florentino will act as a cover for the back four while also being instrumental in starting counter-attacks.

When is Al-Nassr vs Benfica, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will be taking on Benfica in a pre-season match on Friday, July 21. The game will begin at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Estadio Algarve in Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo Claims 'Saudi Pro League is Better Than MLS' After Lionel Messi Inter Miami Move.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Benfica, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. The Al-Nassr vs Benfica match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available for viewing on TV sets in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Benfica, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, it is expected that the live streaming of the match will be available on Al-Nassr TV on YouTube. Fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights. Al-Nassr has to improve in plenty of departments and they will once again be of no much against a top European opposition.

