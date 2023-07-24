Cristiano Ronaldo is upbeat and excited about Al-Nassr's upcoming pre-season friendly matches against PSG and Inter Milan in Japan. Taking to Instagram, the Portugal star forward shared that he has returned to Japan for the first time in seven years and is looking forward to competing in both these exciting matches for Al-Nassr in his 'best condition.' The Saudi Pro League club will face PSG on July 25 and then go up against Inter Milan on July 27. IShowSpeed Is a Lionel Messi Fan NOW! YouTuber Speed Takes Off Cristiano Ronaldo’s Jersey to Reveal Inter Miami Star's Shirt After Argentine's Free-Kick Goal on Debut (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo 'Looking Forward' to Al-Nassr's Pre-Season Games in Japan

