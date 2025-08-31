Brighton & Hove Albion are hosting Manchester City in matchweek three in the ongoing English Premier League 2025-26 season on Sunday, August 31. The Brighton vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-26 will take place at the American Express Stadium. Brighton & Hove Albion will be at home, and they will be looking forward to their first win of their new Premier League campaign. The Seagulls were held to a draw by Fulham in their opening game of the Premier League 2025-26 season. Brighton vs Manchester City Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

They later suffered a defeat at the hands of Everton in their second league game. The hosts are coming in after taking on Oxford United in their EFL Cup fixture. Manchester City, on the other hand, lost their match against Tottenham Hotspur in their previous match. The Pep Guardiola-led City failed to register any goals in their last game and conceded two goals against Hotspur. Meanwhile, fans can find the details about whether Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland will play or not.

Will Erling Haaland Play Tonight in Brighton vs Manchester City English Premier League 2025-26 Match?

Norway star striker Erling Haaland started his Premier League 2025-26 on a superb note. Haaland scored a brace in Manchester City's opening encounter. The Norwegian forward looked in good touch, but looked off colour against Tottenham Hotspur. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Chelsea Lead Standings As Manchester United Enter Top 10 in Points Table.

There are no injury concerns for the Norwegian striker ahead of City's away fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion. Haaland will be leading the attack for Manchester City yet again, and it will be interesting to see his performance.

