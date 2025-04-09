Barcelona will welcome Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Quarter-final tie with the Spanish La Liga leaders looking for some early inroads. The Catalonians have been brilliant since the turn of the year and have dominated teams in every tournament they have played in. They are in the finals of the Copa Del Rey and look on course to clinch the league crown. Opponents Dortmund on the other hand are 8th in the Bundesliga and have just Europe’s top prize to battle for in this campaign. They will be up for this tough job ahead of themselves. England National Football Team Defender Kyle Walker Undergoes Surgery After Fracturing Right Elbow.

Dani Olmo, Marc Casado, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Marc Bernal are all ruled out for Barcelona due to injuries. Robert Lewandowski will lead the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Ferran Torres playing as the advanced midfielder. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are the automatic picks on the wings. Frenkie de Jong and Pedri will likely form the double pivot in central midfield for the hosts.

Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Sule, and Yan Couto have returned to first team training with Borussia Dortmund and the trio should feature in the match day squad. Serhou Guirassy, Karim Adeyemi, and Maximilan Beier will form the front three for the visitors in the final third. Skipper Emre Can will break up opposition play in central midfield with Julian Brandt and Salih Ozcan venturing forward to support the attack.

When is Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarterfinal Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona has crossed the challenge of Benfica in the round of 16 and will host Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Thursday, April 10. The Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain and it starts at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Declan Rice Becomes First Player To Score Two Direct Free Kick Goals In Knockout UCL Stage, Achieves Feat During Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarterfinal Match.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarterfinal Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD/HD TV channels. For Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund online viewing options look below. Change in Champions League Knock-Out Games Format? Report Claims UEFA to Remove Extra-Time and Head Straight To Penalties.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarterfinal Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund match on the JioTV app for free. Barcelona are unstoppable at the moment and they should secure a 2-0 win in the first leg.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2025 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).