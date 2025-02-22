Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami midway into the MLS 2023 season and had instant impact on the team’s success. Even though Inter Miami didn’t qualify for the MLS Cup in 2023, the club bagged its first ever silverware winning the Leagues Cup with Messi leading the side. In 2024, Inter Miami won MLS 2024 Supporters’ Shield, setting record for most points in the regular season. But Inter Miami suffered a shock defeat against Atlanta United in playoff games. After the heartbreak, David Beckham co-owned side made several changes to make side more competitive for titles this season. Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal Finalissima 2025 at Renovated Camp Nou? Barcelona FC Bids to Host Argentina vs Spain Mega Football Match: Reports

Moreover, the side appointed Javier Mascherano as head coach who has started his time at the club with five wins and a draw. He did limit Lionel Messi’s involvement in the games though, trying to keep the star forward fresh for the season. With season opener against New York City FC on Sunday and also, looking at the international matches coming up, fans wonder whether Lionel Messi play in the Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in the Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match?

Lionel Messi's impact on the MLS side Inter Miami is undeniable and the Argentine maestro is once again set for another challenging season. The 37-year-old forward is strategically playing limited minutes to better his chances for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. After a strong MLS 2024 season, Inter Miami will look for another trophy in the MLS 2025 season and Messi holds key for the success of the Florida based franchise. He is expected to start against New York city FC in the Season opener.

Fans who are waiting for Lionel Messi to play in Inter Miami colors again will be happy with the news as La Pulga will play for the MLS side and he will once again is expected to start the match.

