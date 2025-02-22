Inter Miami CF began their MLS 2025 season with a win over Sporting KC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025. Lionel Messi’s sole goal proved to be the match winner. After the game, referee, Marco Antonio Ortiz asked for Messi’s signature. Even though the match had ended, the incident took place on ground which broke CONCACAF code of conduct and the official got in trouble while asking for Argentine star’s signature after the match. Sporting Kansas City 0-1 Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025: Lionel Messi's Lone Goal Helps Javier Mascherano's Side Win Competition Opener With Ease.

Referee Punished For Asking Lionel Messi’s Signature After Inter Miami vs Sporting KC

➡️ Referee Punished For Getting Messi's Autograph❗ A referee has been disciplined for asking Inter Miami star Lionel Messi for his autograph after a CONCACAF clash this week. MORE: https://t.co/xgd2VWU9wQ pic.twitter.com/JDfw3lGVAK — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) February 22, 2025

