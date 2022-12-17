Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is playing in his final FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 37-year-old Modric has performed at his level best and took Croatia to the semi-finals. Unfortunately, Croatia suffered a 3-0 loss against Argentina and failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals. However, they still have a chance to grab a medal in this edition's FIFA World Cup. Croatia will face Morocco in the third place decider match today, December 17th at the Khalifa International Stadium. In this article, we will take a look if Luka Modric will play against Morocco, later today. FIFA World Cup 2022: France Squad Struck by Virus Ahead of Final Against Argentina.

Croatia started the tournament with a 0-0 draw against Morocco. then they defeated Canada before playing another draw with Belgium. They qualified for the round of 16 by finishing second in Group F with five points from three matches. In the round of 16, Croatia came back from behind to defeat Japan in the penalty shootout. Luka Modric's side did the same against Brazil in quarter final. Finally, it was Lionel Messi's Argentina, who managed to defeat them. The biggest reason for Croatia's success in this tournament has been their midfield. Led by Luka Modric, the Croatian midfield controlled almost every game. Infact they had the best midfield in the whole tournament.

Will Luka Modric Play in Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place Decider?

One of the greatest midfielders of all time, Luke Modric is playing his last World Cup. His team Croatia will face Morocco in the third-place decider match later today. Modric is currently fully fit to take part in the game. Hence, he will surely start for Croatia against Morocco. This is undoubtedly going to be Modric's final appearance at the grandest stage of international football.

Earlier, Modric took Croatia to their first ever FIFA World Cup finals in Russia. Although they were defeated by France, Modric won the Golden Ball award for being the best player in the tournament. Once again he has been one of the best performers in the World Cup and will hope to end it on a positive note.

Morocco meanwhile have been the surprise package in this World Cup. No one gave thought that they will reach the semis. However, they topped their groups ahead of Croatia, Belgium and Canada. Then they defeated Spain and Portugal in the knockouts before finally suffering a loss against defending champions France. So Luka Modric will have to bring his best game once again to defeat this Moroccan side.

