Manchester City will begin their Premier League 2020-21 campaign with an away trip to Wolves on September 22 (Tuesday). Manchester City vs Wolves match will take place at 12:45 am IST at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton. While Pep Guardiola’s side begin their new season today, Wolves have already beaten Sheffield United 2-0 in the league and were knocked out by Stoke City in the second round of EFL Cup. Meanwhile, fans searching for live telecast and live streaming online details for WOL vs MCI EPL 2019-20 match should scroll down for all information including live streaming details on Hotstar and Star Sports. Sergio Aguero Injury Update: Manchester City Striker Could Miss the First Two Months of the Season, Feels Manager Pep Guardiola.

Wolves are looking to become the first side to beat Pep Guardiola’s side in three straight league matches. Nuno Espirito’s side beat City in both their Premier League meetings last season and will hope for a similar result this time. A win will make Wolves the fourth Premier League side after Manchester United 2234), Liverpool (2212) and Arsenal (2117) to win 2000 top-flight games. Guardiola's City are looking to become first Premier League team to win their opening match for 10 consecutive seasons.

