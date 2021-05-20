Shkodran Mustafi, who had won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, is among 10 players and three staff members who will be leaving relegated Bundesliga side Schalke at the end of season. The club confirmed on Thursday that they won't be looking to renew Mustafi as well the expiring contracts of four other players. Ruben Dias, Portugal and Manchester City Defender, Wins 2021 FWA Men’s Footballer of the Year Award.

After failing to get a game time, the 29-year old defender had left North London side Arsenal on loan in January to move to Schalke. The Bundesliga outfit took him as a replacement for Ozan Kabak, who made his way to Liverpool.

ℹ️ Ten players and three staff set to leave the first team after this season ⤵️#S04 — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) May 20, 2021

Midfielder Nabil Bentaleb and forwards wingers Alessandro Schopf and Steven Skrzybski are the other players whose contracts are ending at the end of the season. Since they have already been relegated, former PSG midfielder Benjamin Stambouli and defender Bastian Oczipka would also leave. Four more players are further expected to leave the club.

Interestingly, this list of outgoing players didn't include the likes of Sead Kolasinac. The Bosnian left-back returned to Schalke on loan from Arsenal in January and has worn the captain's armband ever since. According to reports in German media, the club is expected to keep him for another season in the second division.

