Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez has revealed he and he is eyeing a return to Camp Nou this time as a manager. The former Barcelona and Spanish midfielder was linked with the club after the sacking of Ernesto Valverde in January. But he reportedly refused the offer of taking over as the head coach before the role went to Quique Setien. But with Barcelona struggling to carve out results – they are two-points behind Real Madrid in La Liga points table – Xavi could return and take over the reins. He and his staff are preparing ‘a lot’ the current Al-Sadd boss revealed. Lionel Messi Reportedly Wants Barcelona to Sack Quique Setien After 2-2 Draw Against Celta Vigo.

Barcelona find themselves two behind Real in the La Liga 2019-20 standings with only six matches remaining. Their ambitions of a third straight league title seem to be over after the 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Celta Vigo. Failure to retain the league title and disappointing Cup campaigns could bring Setien’s time at the club to an end after only six months. And Xavi, who was linked to the job, before Setien was picked could return.

"The biggest hope I have now is to be Barca coach and get Barca back to winning ways," Xavi, who won 25 trophies Barcelona, was quoted as saying by Goal via Sport. "Not me but these players and Barca triumphing. And as a consequence, our technical staff, who are preparing for it a lot and it makes us really excited."

The 40-year-old, who led Al-Sadd to Qatari Super Cup and Qatar Cup, however, remained firm that he will only return when the club allows him to make decisions. "I've said it a lot of times but I want to take footballing decisions at Barcelona. It's clear that after the elections the stage would be set, of course. I'm not ruling anything out. They came for me in January, we were speaking. I told them the circumstances and timing weren't right."

Barcelona’s next presidential elections will take place next June and with current president Josep Maria Bartomeu not seeking re-election, the club could see a new dawn. The club have been in shambles this year and their performances are there for everyone to tell. With La Liga seemingly out of hands, Champions League remains the only competition, which Barcelona must win to taste silverware this season.

