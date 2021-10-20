Zenit will host Italian heavyweights Juventus in the latest round of UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021-22 fixtures in Group H. The clash will be played at the Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg, Russia on October 20, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams have made a decent start and will look to continue that. Meanwhile, fans searching for Zenit vs Juventus, UCL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Moise Kean Leads Juventus to 1-0 Win Against Roma in Serie A 2021-22.

Juventus have made a sensational start to their Champions League season winning both of their opening games which also includes a win over defending champions Chelsea. Max Allegri’s team sits at the top of the table and will be aiming to stay there with a win over Zenit. Meanwhile, the Russian outfit bounced back from opening day defeat with a 4-0 win over Malmo and will aim to replicate that result.

When is Zenit vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Zenit vs Juventus Munich clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Ketrovsky Stadium in St Petersburg, Russia on October 21, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Zenit vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Zenit vs Juventus on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Zenit vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Zenit vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

