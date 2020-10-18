AC Milan, who are currently at the top of the Serie A 2020-21 table, are looking to tie down their star man Zlatan Ibrahimovic for a longer time than originally planned with the club and give him a new contract. The 39-year-old striker joined the club initially on a six-month loan in January of 2020 but with his recent exploits on the field, the Rossoneri are looking to keep hold of him. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Resumes Training After Recovering From COVID-19.

According to a recent report from Calcio Mercato, AC Milan are working on a contract extension for Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the Swedish striker has been in sensational form since signing. The 39-year-old’s current contract with the club ends in 2021, but the Italian giants will soon offer him a new deal, keeping him at the club longer than originally planned. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a Witty Take on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Debate.

This will the Swede’s second contract extension with the club as initially signing in January 2020 on a six-month loan, his deal with the club was increased until the end of the 2020-21 season which will again be improved for a sustainable period of time. Since the 39-year-old’s arrival, AC Milan have looked like a different team all-together.

Stefano Pioli’s men, who last season were struggling to make an impact, have found their identity and have strung up a number of positive results after Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined the club. The 39-year-old’s arrival and AC Milan’s rise to the top of Italian football once again at are clearly interlinked. The Rossoneri are currently at the top of Serie A.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, after recovering from coronavirus, played in the Milan derby against Inter Milan, scoring a brace in his team’s 2-1 win. With throes strikes, the 39-year-old took his goal tally to four goals in just two games. AC Milan have won all their four games in the domestic Italian league and take on Celtic next in Europa League.

