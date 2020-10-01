Zlatan Ibrahimovic has always been very witty when it comes to giving his opinion about any given topic. Now the AC Milan striker has thrown in his words about the ongoing debate between Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi. The two players have been compared not only by fans but also football pundits and the even the former and the current players of the football fraternity. The debate has been going on for a decade now but there is no clear winner. Now, former Swedish player Zlatan Ibrahimovic was asked about who between the two is better. As usual, Zlatan had a witty reply for the same. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Mocks Cristiano Ronaldo After Converting Penalty into a Goal During AC Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 (Watch Video).

The ex-Manchester United star told Gazzetta dello Sport in, "We will see where they are when they are my age. At 35 I was in United. It was not easy but, in my first season, we won three titles, breaking forecasts. You don't know how many haters I have." He also went on to add that he respect Cristiano Ronaldo for the kind of a hard work CR7 puts in, whereas, Messi is a unique talent who will never change teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo is tied up with his Serie A matches in Italy whereas, Messi was forcibly made to stay in Barcelona owing to the transfer clauses. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was supposed to be signed up by Manchester City. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been signed by AC Milan and is currently been positively tested due to COVID-19. The fans are awaiting his return to football.

