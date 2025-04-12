New Delhi, April 11: Former wrestler Vinesh Phogat has revealed she plans to open a world-class institute to train youngsters using the Rs 4 crore prize money she has received from the Haryana Government for her exceptional, yet heartbreaking, performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. ̧ Haryana’s sports policy is top tier and it offers the athletes three options between land, job and money with compensation varying from Rs 6 crore to Olympic gold medallists, Rs 4 crore to silver medallists, and Rs 2.5 crore to bronze medallists. Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Sharma, Aruna Roy: All About 3 Indians Who Featured in BBC’s 100 Inspiring Women List 2024.

Though Phogat was disqualified from the women's 50kg category for being marginally heavier than the prescribed weight limit before the final, the Haryana Government decided to award her the amount equal to a silver medallist. Phogat opted for cash remuneration for her performances and has promised to open an international-level sports academy for budding athletes.

“Respect for an athlete’s hard work—that is the real victory. The public has given me so much love, respect, trust, courage, and strength. Now it’s time to repay all of that. "As a public representative and someone who has been through the struggles I have, my responsibilities are no longer just as an athlete, but also towards the thousands of dreams that aim to build a future through sports in a safe and supportive environment," Vinesh wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“It has always been my dream to provide better facilities and a positive sports environment for the next generation of athletes. That time has now come. I will always be grateful for the honor and recognition given to me by the people and the Government of Haryana for my performance in the Olympics.

“The prize money granted by the government is not just a reward—it is an opportunity, a means to realize the dream I have nurtured for years. That is why this prize money will be used to establish an international-level sports academy, where young athletes can take their talent to new heights with world-class resources,” posted Phogat on X.

“An academy where young players are not held back by a lack of facilities, and where they receive the respect and inspiration that every hard-working athlete rightfully deserves. For this reason, I will need your support—because this dream doesn’t belong to just me, it belongs to all of us, and making it come true is a responsibility we all share," she wrote. Why Was Vinesh Phogat Disqualified from Paris Olympics 2024 Women's 50 Kg Wrestling Final? What Do Rules Say?.

Vinesh became the first Indian women wrestler to reach the final at the Olympic Games, and was disqualified from her gold medal bout in the women's 50 kg category after failing her second weigh-in. The disqualification, following which she announced her retirement, ended her gold medal aspirations and highlighted the rigorous weight restrictions that are in place at the Olympics.

Vinesh faced challenges with weight cutting and was racing against time to ensure that she met the stringent 50 kg limit. But she ultimately missed the mark by just over 100 grams. Later, she appealed against her Olympic disqualification with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and demanded a joint silver medal in the 50kg weight category, which was dismissed soon after. Vinesh joined politics after retiring from wrestling and contested the State Assembly elections in Haryana. She is now an MLA.

