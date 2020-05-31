George Floyd Death: NFL Calls for Urgent Action Over American-African’s Death in Police Custody, Says ‘There Remains Much More to Do As County and As League’

NFL Released Statement on Protests Over George Floyd's Tragic Death (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The NFL, on Sunday, released a statement condemning the fatal death of George Floyd and called for an urgent need for action and said that the United States ‘much do more as a country’. Floyd, an Africa-American man died while he was being restrained and after a video of him being subjected to inhuman torture went viral on the internet. The video showed a Minneapolis state police officer kneeling and pressing on Floyd’s neck even as he pleaded for help and yelled ‘I can’t breathe’ all while being pinned on the ground handcuffed. Coco Gauff Joins Protests Over Death of George Floyd in Police Custody, Asks ‘Am I Next’ in Video Listing People of Colour Killed.

“The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in the statement. “The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd and to those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Ms. Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, the cousin of Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions." Nike Reacts to George Floyd's Death Saying ‘Don’t Do It’, Addresses Racism in America And Encourages Change (Watch Video).

The tragic incident sparked outrage across the country with protestors calling for justice for Floyd and a rule amendment to prevent any more such tragedies at the hands of police. The officer, who was responsible for the gruesome has since been fired and charged with murder and manslaughter while three more officers present at the scene have also been suspended.

NFL Release Statement On George Floyd's Death

Apart from Floyd, Goodell in his statement also mentioned Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery both of whom were similarly killed. Arbery, a 25-year-old man, was shot dead by three men while he was exercising in a residential park in Georgia in February earlier this year while Taylor was an emergency medical technician who was shot multiple times by the police after they barged into her house during a narcotics investigation.

“There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners,” the statement further read.

Goodell thus joins a number of NFL stars, including Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Joe Burrow and Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who have spoken out on Floyd’s deaths and have joined the protests against police brutality.