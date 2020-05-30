Nike Reacts to George Floyd's Death Saying ‘Don’t Do It’, Addresses Racism in America And Encourages Change (Watch Video)

Nike ad (Photo Credits; Nike Twitter)

Nike, the popular American footwear manufacturing company has changed its tagline for once. The released a video highlighting racism in America. The ad comes at a time when violent protests are being held across the country after George Floyd, a black man died in Minneapolis police custody. Video of a white officer, Officer Derek Chauvin holding onto Floyd's neck had gone viral on social media platforms earlier. The police officer has now been charged with murder. The ad replaced Nike's tagline "Just Do It" with "For once, Don't Do it." Their otherwise upbeat music of Nike videos has been replaced with sombre music in this one. The video is simple with white text over a black background. Minneapolis Police Custody Priyanka Chopra Jonas on George Floyd’s Death: ‘End This Race War Here in the US, and Around the World’.

It was shared on Twitter with the caption, Let’s all be part of the change. #UntilWeAllWin." Nike in the ad tells consumers, "For once, don’t do it. Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America. Don’t turn your back on racism. Don’t accept innocent lives being taken from us." The ad encourages people to not be silent but rather be part of the change. Barack Obama on Death of George Floyd in Minnesota: Racism Cannot Be ‘Normal’ in US.

Nike Says 'Don't Do It':

In the video, Floyd can be seen pleading as Officer Derek Chauvin as presses his knee against him. Slowly, Floyd stops talking, moving and eventually died. An autopsy said that it was the combined effects of being restrained, potential intoxicants in Floyd’s system and his underlying health issues, including heart disease is believed to have contributed to his death. 'Rest in Peace George Floyd' Trends on Twitter, Netizens Offer Condolences With #BlackLivesMatter Message Amid Raging Protests Over His Death Across US.

This is not the first time Nike took showcased its stand on social issues. The Oregon-based brand had stirred controversy when they supported American footballer Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem before NFL games against injustice in 2018. Nike spokeswoman in a statement, "Nike has a long history of standing against bigotry, hatred and inequality in all forms. We hope that by sharing this film we can serve as a catalyst to inspire action against a deep issue in our society and encourage people to help shape a better future."