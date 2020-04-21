Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Bathe Their Pet Dogs, The Adorable Video Wins the Internet

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic bathe their pets (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hardik Pandya and Natsan Stankovic are spending a good time with each other during the lockdown period due to the menace of the coronavirus. From working out together in the gym to cooking meals for each other, the two are couple goals. Now, Hardik Pandya and his fiancee Natasa Stankovic were seen bathing their pet dogs and the latter shared the adorable video on social media. Needless to say that the cute clip won the hearts of the netizens. Hardik and Natasa shared the news of the engagement earlier this year. From MS Dhoni to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, 5 Star Cricketers Who Also Happen to Be Most Amazing Dog Parents!

While the two bathed the canine, her sister-in-law Pankhuri was seen helping them out. "Sunday funday," Natasa captioned the video on Instagram along with a party popper emoji. Earlier last week Hardik had shared a video where he was seen asking Natasa,” Baby, main kya hoon ? (who am I for you)".The actress left Hardik amused with her reply, "jigar ka tukda (a piece of my heart)". For now, check out the latest video below:

View this post on Instagram Sunday funday 🎉 A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__) on Apr 19, 2020 at 5:26am PDT

As of now, Hardik Pandya is expecting to make a comeback in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which has been postponed for an indefinite period of time due to the pandemic situation caused by the coronavirus. IPL 2020 was about to start on March 29, but further got pushed to April 15, 2020, due to the pandemic situation. However, with the lockdown being extended in India, the IPL 2020 has been postponed to an indefinite period of time.