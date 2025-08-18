Bangladesh are likely to replace Pakistan in the upcoming men's hockey Asia Cup 2025 in India, after the Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) verbally confirmed their readiness in the marquee event. The hockey men's Asia Cup 2025 will take place in Bihar between August 27 to September 7. The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) recently expressed a desire to withdraw from the tournament, citing security concerns. Asia Cup 2025: Bihar To Host 12th Men’s Edition at Rajgir Hockey Stadium; Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Unveils Mascot and Trophy.

As reported by Geo News, BHF officials have stated that verbal contact regarding participation have already been made, with the federation awaiting a written invitation. Bangladesh are designated as the first reserve team and will replace Pakistan in case they pull out of the men's Asia Cup 2025.

'We are waiting for the final decision and hope to be officially informed within the next 48 hours,' stated a BHF official. Pakistan Hockey Federation Tells FIH It Is Not Willing To Send Team to India for Asia Cup 2025.

A Hockey India official, meanwhile, have confirmed to an Indian newspaper about extending a formal invitation to Bangladesh to take part in the men's Asia Cup 2025.

All matches of the ongoing Hockey Men's Asia Cup 2025 will be played at Bihar Sports University, Rajgir, with teams like India, China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Korea, and Oman participating.

