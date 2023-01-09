The 15th edition of the Men's Hockey World Cup will take place at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. The tournament will start on January 13, 2023, and will run until January 29, 2023. 16 teams from all over the world have already qualified for the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. They will fight for the ultimate glory in the field of hockey. The groups and schedule have been announced recently. Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Hockey Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Australia, Argentina, France and South Africa have been grouped into Pool A. Defending champions Belgium will take on Germany, South Korea and Japan in Pool B. Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia and Chile will feature in Pool C. Meanwhile, hosts India will face England, Spain and Wales in Pool D. Today, in this article, let's check the full squad names of all 16 teams.

Team Australia Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Andrew Charter, Johan Durst, Jake Harvie, Tim Howard, Joshua Beltz, Matthew Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Aran Zalewski, Lachlan Sharp, Tom Craig, Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Brand, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, Jacob Anderson, Dylan Martin.

Team Argentina Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Juan Catan, Facundo Zarate, Nicolás Keenan, Klein Zwitserland, Maico Casella, Martín Ferreiro, Germany Crefelder, Lucas Toscani, Uhlenhorst Mülheim, Lucas Vila, Banco Provincia, Nicolás Della Torre, Nicolás Cicileo, Santiago Tarazona, Federico Monja, Banco Provincia, Tomas Domene, Matías Rey, San Fernando, Agustín Mazzilli, Thomas Habif, Agustín Bugallo, Emiliano Bosso, Agustín Machelett, Bautista Capurro.

Team France Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Arthur Thieffry, Mattéo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon, Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noé Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Victor Charlet (Captain), Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud, Corentin Sellier, Timothée Clément.

Team South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Nqobile Ntuli, Brad Sherwood, Connor Beauchamp, Dan Bell, Dayaan Cassiem, Estiaan Kriek, Gowan Jones, Guy Morgan, Jacques van Tonder, Jethro Eustice, Keenan Horne, Jean Bouin, Mustapha Cassiem, Nic Spooner, Nduduzo Lembethe, Ryan Julius, Almere, Samkelo Mvimbi, Jean Bouin, Sihle Ngubane, Tevin Kok. Hockey World Cup 2023: A Look at Staggering Numbers From Past 14 Editions Ahead of Tournament in Odisha.

Team Belgium Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Loic Van Doren, Arthur Van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx, Félix Denayer (Captain), Vincent Vanasch, Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loïck Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns.

Team Germany Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Alexander Stadler, Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch, Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg, Niklas Bosserhoff, Paul-Philipp Kaufmann.

Team South Korea Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Kim Jaehyeon, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Kyubeom, Lee Gangsan, Lee Namyong, Jung Manjae, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woo Cheon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Junwoo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Jeon Byungjin, Yang Jihun, Lee Juyoung.

Team Japan Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Yamasaki Koji, Yamada Shota, Kawamura Yusuke, Kawahara Yamato, Tanaka Seren, Fukuda Kentaro, Takade Taiki, Niwa Takuma, Nagai Yuma, Fujishima Raiki, Nagayoshi Ken, Saito Hiro, Kato Ryosei, Ooka Ryoma, Ohashi Masaki, Tanaka Kaito, Kuroda Kisho, Ochiai Hiromasa, Kobayashi Masato, Yoshikawa Takashi.

Team Netherlands Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Maurits Visser, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman (Captain), Seve van Ass, Jorrit Croon, Terrance Pieters, Floris Wortelboer, Teun Beins, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Steijn van Heijningen, Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Tijmen Reijenga, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder, Jasper Brinkman, Dennis Warmerdam.

Team New Zealand Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Dom Dixon, Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods (Captain), Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison, Connor Greentree, David Brydon.

Team Malaysia Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Albert Adrian, Ashari Firhan, Azahar Amirul, Hamsani Ashran, Hasan Azuan, Hassan Najib, Jali Faiz, Jalil Marhan, Jazlan Najmi, Mizun Zul Pidaus. Othman Hafizuddin, Rahim Razie, Rosli Ramadan, Saabah Shahril, Saari Faizal, Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi, Silverius Shello, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Tengku Tengku, Muhamad Aminudin.

Team Chile Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Araya Augustin, Amroso Augustin, Juan Purcel, Adrian Henriquez, Vicente Goni, Fernanado Renz, Jose Maldonado, Martin Rodriguez, Kay Gesswien, Andres Pizzaro, Juan Amoroso, Jose Hurtado, William Enos, Filipe Renz, Ignacio Contrado, Raimundo Valenzuela, Axel Ritcher, Axel Troncoso, Nils Strabucchi, Franco Becerra.

Team India Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh.

Team England Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Ames David, Albery James, Ansell Liam, Bandurack Nick, Calnan Will, Condon David, Goodfield David, Martin Harry, Mazarelo James, Park Nick, Payne Ollie, Roper Phil, Rushmere Stuart, Sanford Liam, Sorsby Tom, Wallace Zach, Waller Jack, Ward Sam, Creed Brendan, Sloan Ian.

Team Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Alvaro Iglesias, Borja Lacalle,Cesar Curiel, Xavier Gispert,Enrique Gonzalez Castejon,Gerard Clapes,Ignacia Rodrigues, Joaquin Menini, Jordi Bonastre, Marc Miralles, Marc Reyne, Marc Vizcaino, Mario Garin, Pau Cunill, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pere Amat, Rafael Villalonga.

Team Wales Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rhys Payne, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser, Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley, Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Jack Pritchard.

For the first time in their history, Wales has qualified for the Hockey World Cup. Meanwhile the most successful nation in the history of the Hockey World Cup, Pakistan will not feature after failing to qualify. This will be also the first time that a nation (India) will host two Hockey World Cups consecutively.

