Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 12: The Italy women's hockey team visited Jagannath Temple in Ranchi and performed Puja on Friday ahead of the much-awaited FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024. The Italy women's hockey team was seen chanting hymns behind the priest during the Puja at the temple. The Italian team led by Co-captains Federica Carta and Sara Puglisi will begin their campaign on January 13 against New Zealand, which will be the first meeting between the two teams in seven years. Upon arriving in Ranchi, captain Sara Puglisi expressed excitement for the upcoming tournament and opened up about the team's preparations for the upcoming matches. Indian Team Opens Campaign Against USA in FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

"We have had a few months of preparation together. We have worked a lot; we have come here and we will finish our final steps of training this week and then we will start the tournament together. It is quite exciting," Puglisi was quoted as saying by Hockey India. Italy, which are placed 19th in the FIH World Rankings, are grouped in Pool B, will take on the USA on January 14, and then play their final pool game against India on January 16.

The other teams in the fray include Olympic silver medalist Germany, former Asian Games champion Japan, Chile and the Czech Republic in Pool A. The top 3 teams from the tournament will qualify for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

Hockey India on Saturday named an 18-member Indian women's hockey team for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi next year, scheduled to be held in Ranchi from January 13-19.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi 2024 comprises goalkeepers Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam. Meanwhile, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, and Monika have been named as defenders in the squad. Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, and Beauty Dungdung will feature in the midfield. Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, and Vandana Katariya will lead the line as forwards. FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Indian Skipper Savita Punia Says ‘Team Is Focussed and Ready for the Challenge’.

Seasoned Indian custodian Savita, who recently won her third consecutive FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award, will once again be leading the squad. Meanwhile, veteran forward Vandana Katariya, who recently became the first-ever woman player from India to complete 300 caps, has been named as Savita's deputy for the all-important tournament.

Speaking on the team selection, Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, "The FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 is an important tournament on our Paris 2024 Olympics journey. It is imperative that we live up to expectations and all the players in the squad are working to secure qualification. After careful consideration, we have chosen a well-balanced team with immense skill and experience in all departments. Also, Savita and Vandana have faced high-pressure situations numerous times in their careers so far, they are well equipped to guide the rest of the team as the captain and vice-captain."

