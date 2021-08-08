The 2020 Olympics saw India’s biggest delegation travel to Tokyo and they delivered as the country enjoyed its most successful outing at the Summer Games, winning a total of seven medals (1 gold, two silver, four bronze). The triumphs at Tokyo 2020 take India’s tally to a total of 35 medals at the multi-nation event with Hockey remaining the most successful competition. So we take a look at all medals won by India at the Olympics until now. India’s Medal Winners at Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

India’s first participation at the Summer Olympics was in 1900 with lone athlete Norman Pritchard representing the country but the nation has participated at the sporting extravaganza in every edition since 1920. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics became India’s most successful campaign with seven medals, overtaking the 2012 London Olympics outing, where six medals were won by the country’s athletes. From Neeraj Chopra’s Gold to Aditi Ashok’s Spirited Performance, Here Are Five Takeaways From This Year’s Summer Games.

India’s Medal At Olympics By Sports

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total Athletics 1 2 0 3 Badminton 0 1 2 3 Boxing 0 0 3 3 Field Hockey 8 1 3 12 Shooting 1 2 1 4 Tennis 0 0 1 1 Weightlifting 0 1 1 2 Wrestling 0 2 5 7 Total 10 9 16 35

Field Hockey and Wrestling still remain the most successful sports for India in their Olympic history with hockey once again coming to the forefront but the 2020 edition also saw new heroes emerge and put other events on notice. Neeraj Chopra won India’s first-ever gold medal in Track and Field Athletics with a historic triumph in Men’s Javelin Throw.

Meanwhile, Aditi Ashok gave a performance of a lifetime in Women’s golf as the 200-ranked player, gave the best in the world a run for their money, missing out on a medal by the narrowest margin. While Mirabai Chanu became only the second Indian medallist in weightlifting with a silver medal.

