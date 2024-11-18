YouTuber Noah Lyles, famously known as IShowSpeed, has made a bold claim about his track future weeks after his viral race challenge against Noah Lyles for USD 100,000. The popular streamer has expressed his ambitious goal to participate in the upcoming Olympic Games 2028 sprint events. During a panel appearance at the ComplexCon Las Vegas, Speed announced his intention to compete in the Olympics. “2028, I’ll be running in the Olympics for sure,” said the 19-year-old YouTuber, adding that he has set his sights on a few events, including the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. Noah Lyles vs IShowSpeed: Olympic Gold Medallist Defeats YouTuber in MrBeast’s USD 100K Race Challenge.

IShowSpeed Aims to Compete at 2028 Olympics

iShowSpeed has announced he will be running the 100M at the 2028 Olympics 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/aQNNZQ4z1j — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) November 17, 2024

